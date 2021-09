Pregnancy should be a time of excitement and hopefully a pleasant experience for expectant mothers. Sure, there can be complications, uncertainty and unexpected health concerns. However, there should be measures to assist mothers with their overall well-being with those kinds of risks. During this time, mothers-to-be need much support and care as they go through this journey, and help from family, friends, and the health care systems set in place is necessary to provide the needed kind of care. So, many factors play a role in supporting maternal health during and after pregnancy, but what happens when there are inequalities in the health care system against women?