7266 Marimel Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Be the very first to see this clean as a whistle cozy Ranch home in the heart of Mechanicsville! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and an updated eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar open to the Living Room. The open concept makes the square footage of this home hard to believe! When your day is over, retreat to the rear concrete patio and relax on the swing. The exterior features a heated and insulated 30x30 detached 2.5 car garage (900 sq ft) with electric and heat -- a true car lover or carpenter’s dream! Other noteworthy features include two driveways, seamless gutters, storage shed, and fully fenced rear yard. You won’t want to let this one get away! Schedule your private showing today.