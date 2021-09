NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced it will not have COVID-19 testing sites available on September 6, Labor Day, but will resume normal operations the following day. According to ThedaCare, its COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available from September 7 through September 10 and will be free and open to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.