Stephanie Linnartz speaks with authority when it comes to putting the hotel sector’s past 18 months in context. And no surprise, she isn’t holding back on the hyperbole. As president of Marriott International Inc., Linnartz is responsible for all aspects of the company’s consumer-facing lines of business at 7,800 hotels and resorts dotting the globe. It’s a vantage point rivaled by few executives in the travel and hospitality industry, one with the perspective and ground-level intel to say that, without question, this has been the most challenging period for hotel owners and operators in recent memory, perhaps ever.