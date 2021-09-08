"Make Other Developers’ Lives Easier" Valerio Barbera, CTO at Inspector

Shuttle Planet is an online marketplace, using demand-responsive transportation techniques, that aggregates scheduled transportation, or if none available aggregates the demand for it, which enables the creation of irregular scheduled transport based on the demand. The company is bootstrapped and its primary goal is to help people get to places as cheap as possible (without compromising the quality of course), that’s all we really care about. The idea came from when I had my small transport business, I was met with transport demand from my customers that was for low supply and demand times.