JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the extension of Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency for an additional 30 days. According to the governor, the extension will help ease the process of marshalling additional resources for the state’s response. It will also allow the state’s system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and keep options open for use of the Mississippi National Guard.