CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Cox Automotive: Auto Market Weekly Summary

By ADT Staff
autodealertodaymagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOX AUTOMOTIVE – The surging Delta variant of COVID-19 is having a major impact on the economy, especially on jobs. August saw a big deceleration in job creation, including zero new jobs created in Leisure & Hospitality, which had been growing fast. Pending home sales fell in July. Consumer confidence...

www.autodealertodaymagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Cox Automotive#Leisure Hospitality#Covid#The Cox Automotive#733 00#Saar#The Conference Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economyhoustonmirror.com

Global To Be The Epicenter Of Auto Parts Manufacturing Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study on the auto parts manufacturing market that includes the global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The report on auto parts manufacturing summarizes macroeconomic factors that could assist and influence the growth of the market and forecast factors.
EconomyElectronic Engineering Times

Efinix Extends Product Lines to Automotive Market

With several members of Efinix's Trion FPGAs now AEC-Q100 qualified, the company is extending both its Trion and Titanium devices into automotive markets. With several members of Efinix’s Trion line of FPGAs now AEC-Q100 qualified, the company is extending both its Trion and Titanium devices into automotive markets. The first...
Economygetmarketreport.com

Sequential Advancements In Technology To Drive The Automotive Intercooler Market

An automotive intercooler is an air intake cooling device widely used on turbocharged and overloaded engines of the vehicles. An automotive intercooler cools the air compressed by the turbo / supercharger, which reduces the temperature and increases the air density supplied to the engine. The automotive intercooler’s primary function is...
Marketscuereport.com

Automotive Rader Sensors Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 "“ 2026

The research report on Automotive Rader Sensors market elucidates all the crucial aspects including growth stimulants, challenges and opportunities which will govern the industry development during the projected timeline. It provides a granular assessment of the market segmentations with respect to important aspects like size, share, growth patterns, and value & volume predictions.
Economygetmarketreport.com

The Automotive Breathers Market To Dive Through Innovation

Automotive breathers are a vital component of crankcase ventilation system. Crankcase ventilation system (CCV) is responsible to recirculate or taking out the blow-by gases which are slipped through piston rings while combustion process in Engine cylinder. These blow-by gases can be mixed with crankcase oil that results into the degradation of oil as well as it generates a pressure that affects the engine performance.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

The Global To Ruffle The Feathers Of Automotive Steering Knob Market

Automotive Steering Knob is an automotive steering attachment or handle used to steer the vehicle easily with one hand and also prevents driving surface reaction from affecting steering wheel to free spin. Automotive Steering knob is also widely known as Brodie Knob. Automotive steering knobs are mostly used by physically challenged people and off road truck drivers to avoid jerks and skidding of steering wheel which is reaction received from the road.
Economygetmarketreport.com

The Automotive Ignition Switch Market To Move Out Of The “Being Resplendent” Curve

Automotive Ignition Switch Market Forecast and CAGR. According to latest research, Automotive Ignition Switch market is set to witness stable growth during 2021-2031. Demand for automotive ignition switch will witness steady recovery in short term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Surge demand from automotive industry will create lucrative opportunities in near future.
Oklahoma City, OKbizjournals

Cox Automotive buys company that repurposes and recycles EV batteries

Atlanta’s largest private company is investing in the future of electric vehicles. Cox Automotive Mobility acquired Spiers New Technologies, an Oklahoma City-based business that services the advanced battery packs used in electric vehicles (EVs), the company announced Wednesday. Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. and the owner of...
Businesscbtnews.com

Cox Automotive enters the EV battery business

Cox Automotive Mobility announced on Wednesday that it had acquired Spiers New Technologies (SNT), which is a leader in electric vehicle battery lifecycle management. Cox Automotive has been quite clear that it wants to be a top name in the EV battery lifestyle management process, and it is expected that it will continue to partner […]
EconomyAuto Remarketing

4 straight weeks of wholesale vehicle price declines

Wholesale vehicle prices in Canada have climbed four consecutive weeks, amid tight supply that’s often gobbled up as soon as buyers can get their hands on a vehicle. That’s according to the latest Canadian Auto Market Update from Canadian Black Book, which said overall wholesale vehicle prices climbed 0.21% last week.
Businessautodealertodaymagazine.com

Tekion Approved by Toyota Motor North America in Its Toyota DMS Integration Program

PLEASANTON, Calif.— Tekion, a transformative cloud-native platform company currently focused on the automotive retail industry, today announced its newest integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA). With this approval, Toyota and Lexus dealers in the United States can now select Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC)...
Retailautodealertodaymagazine.com

Market Insights from Black Book

BLACK BOOK – Wholesale Prices, Week Ending September 4th. Positive gains continued last week, with 15 of the 22 vehicle segments reporting increases. Wholesale prices are expected to continue to trend upward as new and used inventory remains constrained in addition to the damages of hurricane Ida that caused catastrophic flooding in Louisiana and in the Northeast last week.
Businessautodealertodaymagazine.com

Exit from Auto Manufacturing Venture Could Help Samsung to Focus on Core Automotive Expertise

GLOBAL DATA – Samsung has reportedly decided to make an exit from its automotive OEM dream by selling its 19.9% stake in Renault Samsung Motors. The divestment follows a trademark contract ending between Samsung Cars and Renault Samsung Motors last year and will put an end to the use of the ‘Samsung’ branding on vehicles from 2023. This step may help Samsung to focus on its core expertise in the automotive sector, which is electronic products and the components for electric vehicle (EV), says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

Black Book August’s Used Vehicle Retention Index Increased Again After a Brief Break in July

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia – Black Book, a division of Hearst that provides industry-leading used vehicle valuation and residual value forecast solutions, released its Used Vehicle Retention Index for August 2021 which increased to 165.7 points, 3.9 points (or 2.4%) increase from July (161.8). The Index currently stands 28.5% above where it was the same time last year.  “After...
Las Vegas Herald

Used Car Dealers Market May Set New Growth Story | Cox Automotive, CarMax Business Services, Asbury Automotive

The Latest Released Worldwide Used Car Dealers market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Used Car Dealers market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Used Car Dealers market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CarMax Business Services, Asbury Automotive Group, Alibaba, AutoNation Inc., Cox Automotive, Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, LITHIA Motor Inc. & Scout24 AG.
BusinessKIMT

3 things making the American consumer miserable

The American consumer is dealing with a lot of problems: higher prices, shortages and the Delta variant. America's economy can't fully recover without help from its consumers, who are the backbone of the nation's economic strength. But rising inflation, goods shortages, supply chain issues and rising coronavirus cases have left consumers in a difficult spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy