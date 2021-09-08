CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

THIS TRUCK SOUGHT AFTER CONSTRUCTION LARCENY

whiteville-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiteville, NC – Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance identifying a truck that was observed at a new construction residence on Big Island Road in Whiteville. Numerous items were stolen from the construction site including multiple power tools, air hose, drop cords, and a radio. The items were stored inside of a locked trailer. The vehicle pictured was photographed at the construction site numerous times prior to the larceny and breaking and entering. Investigators are searching for a white, single cab Chevrolet truck. Witnesses said the truck was driven by a white male.

whiteville-news.com

