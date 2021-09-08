The Perils of Left-Hand Turns in East Hampton

Amid a season of intense traffic on town and village roads, at least six accidents last week involved the bane of local drivers' existence: left-hand turns. East Hampton Town Police Detective Sgt. Daniel Toia urged drivers this week to exercise caution, plan their routes ahead of time, and use their turn signals properly. "Yield to the right of way, and pay attention to what you're doing," he said. "You're supposed to turn the signal on 100 feet ahead of your destination. If you notice you're going to miss your turn, go to the next intersection and execute a safer turn."