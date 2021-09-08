CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

DeKalb County 4-H 3-Peats as Regional Champs!

wjle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeKalb County 4-H Grilling Team has done it again! For the third straight year of competition, DeKalb County 4-H is Regional Champions. The senior high team comprised of Avalynn Smullen, Riley Fuson, Lily Waggoner and Paul Oliver won first place at the Central Region 4-H Grill Master Challenge. The Competition featured 4-H teams and individuals from all over Middle Tennessee. 4-H members in the 9th-12th grades compete in the senior high division with 6th-8th grades being in the junior high division. Each 4-Her grills either a pork, beef, lamb, or poultry product and submits for judging. DeKalb County’s junior high team placed fourth in their division.

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

