Global Body Calls for Protecting Ocean From Seabed Mining

By Andrew Friedman
pewtrusts.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA widely respected international body sent a strong signal Sept. 8 that seabed mining should not move forward if deep sea ecosystems cannot be protected. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)—which is made up of 1,400 representatives from government, civil society, and Indigenous peoples’ organizations in 170 countries—passed Motion 069 during the World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France. The motion calls for a moratorium on deep seabed mining and a halt to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) issuing of new contracts for mining and for exploration of mining sites until certain conditions are met.

