Maxine Amos, age 95, was the middle of five children born to Marshall and Lillian (Campbell) Kincaid. She was born on April 4, 1926 in Hawesville, Kentucky. Over the years, Maxine shared many happy childhood memories of working hard and enjoying life on her family farm. As a young, independent woman, she worked at General Electric in Tell City, IN, where she made many friends, including the sister (Rosalie Henning) of her future husband. She married Robert William Amos on September 15, 1951. Robert and Maxine had four children and much to Maxine’s delight, two boys and two girls - John, Carol (Amos Todd-Jones), Ed, and Carla (Johnson). Maxine’s life was beautiful because she made it beautiful. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, and friend who was kind and supportive. She naturally sought out the good in people, and they gravitated towards her empathy and openness. She was always happy to listen and help out. She actively encouraged her children, and later her grandchildren, to thrive and be happy. For Maxine, the most important thing has always been love of family. Her absolute joy of connecting with family has been a source of constant inspiration. In her last weeks, she affectionately said, “Being a mom is the best thing I ever did. I loved it, oh I loved it.” Her tone and expression conveyed resounding pride, contentment, and purpose.