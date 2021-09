When you’re walking or driving in your neighborhood, how often do you look at the storm drains you pass on the street? Probably not very often. Storm drains are community infrastructure that help keep streets from flooding during a rainstorm. The also carry stormwater from your neighborhood directly to area stormwater ponds, or the Cannon River (also called the Standing Rock River, by the Dakota people). Most stormwater ponds also drain to the Cannon River over time.