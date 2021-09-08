Emilee Lynnette Navarro

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland stole America's hearts when they were just eight and five years old, respectively. The duo was invited to appear on The Ellen Show after host Ellen DeGeneres saw the two U.K.-based cousins' performance of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" go viral. (It now has 57 million views.) During their first appearance on the show, the girls wore matching pink dresses with plenty of frills and tiaras to top off the ensembles. Brownlee sang "Super Bass" while Rosie danced alongside her as her tiny hype woman. The cousins returned to the show a handful of times, but it's likely been awhile since you've seen them. Now, they're both teenagers and they're still super close. To see what the young stars look like now, at 18 and 15, read on.