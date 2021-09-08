CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclays Starts Chart Industries (GTLS) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Barclays analyst J. David Anderson initiates coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $226.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Chart Industries click here. For more ratings news on Chart Industries click here. Shares of Chart Industries closed at...

www.streetinsider.com

#Gtls#Overweight#David Anderson#Gtls
RetailStreetInsider.com

FGI Industries Ltd (FGI) Files For Up to $17.6M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: FGI) has filed for up to $17,595,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products. Over...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades Methanex (MEOH) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $53.00 (from $39.00). The analyst comments "Methanex has navigated a challenging past few years: a downcycle + pandemic that required deferring significant growth spending and rebasing the dividend; shares have lagged the S&P Chemicals index by >30% YTD and ~85% over the past 3-year period. While 2021 has seen a sharp rebound in methanol prices (+40% YTD) and Methanex's earnings/cash flow ('21 EBITDA ~3x 2020 levels), MEOH shares continue to trade at a meaningful discount to both historical asset valuation + mid-cycle earnings. We believe the narrative shifts from cash flow concerns to returns, with buybacks likely beginning by early-to-mid 2022. N. American methanol prices are at 7-year highs and yet Methanex's asset valuation is in the 30th percentile of the past decade; we think this provides a compelling dislocation and entry point."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "RxSight has developed an intraocular lens that allows for (a) superior visual outcomes over existing premium IOLs and (b) visual outcomes that can be tailored to each patient's individual needs following implantation. This is in contrast to existing premium IOLs, in which patients need to commit to a given visual outcome prior to the procedure. The proprietary technology uses a UV light delivery device to alter the polymers in the lens following implantation to precisely dial in the correct refractive power for the patient, leading to greater patient satisfaction. The company is targeting a concentrated physician base of ~4,000 surgeons (~1,600 of which are high-volume) who are expected to perform ~750K premium procedures in the US in 2021, allowing the company to capture a significant portion of the TAM with a relatively small and concentrated sales force. With an installed base of 105 exiting 1Q, the company already has enough of a platform to leverage greater volumes of its proprietary IOL."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts SunOpta (STKL) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiates coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow upgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $55.00 (from $45.00). The analyst comments "With the shares off ~45% from their February highs (vs. SPX +14%), we see a favorable risk/reward on this structural "winner" given: 1) business momentum (GMV trending near +100% on 2-Yr basis); 2) increased confidence in the ability of the business to scale margins go-forward—as evidenced by the reiteration of the annual +1-2% EBITDA margin guide despite transitory headwinds on the CM side (from higher shipping/logistics); 3) material multi-year GMV opportunity in China via structural tailwinds from the channel shift to ecommerce and as luxury spending benefits from a repatriation in MLC spending at least in the medium term. Bigger picture, the stock has lagged, GMV growth illustrates the structural drivers of the model, and margins are now scaling."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Anthony F. Powell initiates coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) at Market Perform

Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiates coverage on Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) with a Market Perform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BTIG Starts WM Technology Inc (MAPS) at Buy

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller initiates coverage on WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenue Beats

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $70 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.8 million. Business Outlook. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades JOANN Inc. (JOAN) to Equalweight

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,520,359 (all ordinary shares) Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,520,359 (all relating to ordinary shares) Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Upco International Announces Interim Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2021) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC Pink: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco" or the "Company") announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Upco's complete Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Management Discussion and Analysis can be accessed from the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Appoints Renate Nyborg CEO of Tinder

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Renate Nyborg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at the company's leading brand, Tinder. Nyborg joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where she has broken new ground in marketing across Europe and leading strategic, global initiatives across the company. Nyborg will be Tinder's first female CEO since its 2012 inception. She will be based in New York.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) PT Lowered to $48.25 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason H. Seidl lowered the price target on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) to $48.25 (from $49.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) at Neutral (Earlier)

BofA Securities analyst Greg Harrison initiates coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 UpHealth, Inc. For: Sep 09 Filed by: Katz Avi S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

