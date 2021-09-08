Students taking shelter: On-campus residents remain resilient through Hurricane Ida

On-campus evacuees were some of the first to witness the flooded roads, downed powerlines and fallen trees that covered Southeastern’s campus on the morning of Aug. 30. In preparation for the wrath of Hurricane Ida, the university moved all student residents remaining on campus to the University Center by 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. By nightfall, students and university staff members sat in uncertainty as the hurricane struck through Hammond as a category two.