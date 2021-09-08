Meet the 2021 Fleet Visionary Nominees — Vote Now to Select the Winner

The Fleet Visionary Awards recognize several honorees during the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association (AFLA) annual conference at the 2021 AFLA NextGen Conference, held Oct. 3 - 6, in San Antonio, Texas. The award will be presented on Monday, Oct. 4, at La Cantera Resort & Spa, the site of this year’s conference. This year’s theme is “Emerging Stronger,” and the individuals below helped their organizations do just that in an industry that hasn’t experienced a shutdown like COVID since World War II.