CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

IMS Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 35: Favorite Fall IMS Event?

indianapolismotorspeedway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s question: Which of the four remaining events this September and October at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are you anticipating the most?. Curt Cavin: The Porsche spirit in me heavily leans toward the Together Fest, but I need to select the Indianapolis 8 Hour race weekend on Oct. 15-17 as I’ve long been interested in seeing proper endurance races at IMS – after all, that’s essentially what the early 500-Mile International Sweepstakes were. A 24-hour event obviously requires lights and might be too much for the track’s neighbors, but perhaps a 12-hour could be ideal.

www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Indy 500#Race Track#Ims Writers Roundtable#Scca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Morton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

IMS baseball loses to Morton Potters

MORTON—Tuesday, Aug. 31, the IMS baseball team lost to Morton in both games of a double header. In the first game, Morton won 12-0. Grady Anderson and Dylan Dudek did the pitching for the Little Giants. Lucas Nelson had the only hit for Canton. In the second game, Canton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBIs by Landon Bowers and Jensen Hobby.
Indianapolis, INindianapolismotorspeedway.com

Porsche Drives into IMS Spotlight during Sportscar Together Fest Sept. 10-12

The power, precision and prestige of Porsche will be on full display through a variety of competition and fan-friendly activities during the inaugural Porsche Sportscar Together Fest on Sept. 10-12 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This spectacular, three-day festival combines a celebration of car culture and of Porsche sports cars in...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

IMS Chicago 2021: 13 Years of Triumph Bonneville Progress

If you’re in the market for a modern motorcycle with classic style, the Triumph Bonneville is an oft-recommended choice. However, while the bike has retro looks, Triumph hasn’t let it stagnate. It’s received regular updates over the years, most recently for 2022. But how much has the ‘Bonnie’ changed since the 2009 model I recently rode? To answer that, I took the latest Triumph Bonneville T120 for a ride at the 2021 Chicago International Motorcycle Show.
NFLtotalgamingnetwork.com

Meet the Athletes of the ‘Gaming for Inclusion’ Tournament

A few weeks ago, we were very excited to announce our latest partnership efforts with our friends at Special Olympics: the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion esports experience to showcase the power of inclusion through gaming. The virtual multi-day esports tournament will engage and connect people of all abilities from around the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy