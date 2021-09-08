IMS Writers’ Roundtable, Vol. 35: Favorite Fall IMS Event?

Today’s question: Which of the four remaining events this September and October at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are you anticipating the most?. Curt Cavin: The Porsche spirit in me heavily leans toward the Together Fest, but I need to select the Indianapolis 8 Hour race weekend on Oct. 15-17 as I’ve long been interested in seeing proper endurance races at IMS – after all, that’s essentially what the early 500-Mile International Sweepstakes were. A 24-hour event obviously requires lights and might be too much for the track’s neighbors, but perhaps a 12-hour could be ideal.