CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, OH

Drag Performer Lady J Explores Drag History in Virtual Program

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady J is an extraordinary person. She’s become well-known in the local drag and burlesque communities for her stunning performances that blend spectacular costuming and extravagant movement with social commentary, often drawn from her own experience growing up queer in rural Tennessee. She also earned a PhD from Case Western Reserve University, writing a dissertation titled “From the Love Ball to RuPaul: The Mainstreaming of Drag in the 1990s.” And she is now the Director of Programming, Education & Outreach for Studio West 117, the LGBTQ+ hub being created in the former Phantasy complex in Lakewood.

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Lakewood, OH
Society
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Tennessee State
Lakewood, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady J#Trans People#Trans Women#Burlesque#Art#Lgbtq#Phantasy#Un#U S Uk#Bipoc#Cockettes#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy