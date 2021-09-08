Drag Performer Lady J Explores Drag History in Virtual Program

Lady J is an extraordinary person. She’s become well-known in the local drag and burlesque communities for her stunning performances that blend spectacular costuming and extravagant movement with social commentary, often drawn from her own experience growing up queer in rural Tennessee. She also earned a PhD from Case Western Reserve University, writing a dissertation titled “From the Love Ball to RuPaul: The Mainstreaming of Drag in the 1990s.” And she is now the Director of Programming, Education & Outreach for Studio West 117, the LGBTQ+ hub being created in the former Phantasy complex in Lakewood.