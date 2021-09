FRANKSTON, TX -- Texas Lutheran Men's Golf shot 10 over par as a team Tuesday to secure a second place finish in the Pine Dunes Invitational in Frankston, Texas. The Bulldogs were led by two finishers in the top five: Tobey Wills (second) and Chase Maus (third). Texas Lutheran's 10-over par score on day 2 of the Invitational made for the best team round of the day.