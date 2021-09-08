Toronto’s Scaled-Down Slate Features Documentaries on Devastating Fires, a Prison Uprising and Kenny G

TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett spoke to The Metal Voice about the first-ever feature documentary about the band's dramatic career, "Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine" (changed from the working title of "Triumph: Lay It On The Line"), which will receive its world premiere on Friday, September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Asked about what it was like to see the TRIUMPH story — "warts and all" — told in film form, Rik responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You say 'warts and all,' and I think it's the 'and all' that I would take issue with. First of all, Banger Films made it, and they've done this before — they've done it for IRON MAIDEN, they've done it for RUSH, they've done it for Alice Cooper and ZZ TOP. I mean, these guys, they're experienced. But they're telling their perspective of the story. They've done their research and then they decided, 'Well, this is the angle we're gonna take.' So that's the first lens you're getting. The other thing is it's not my story, because I was only a part of TRIUMPH. And, in fact, I don't actually own that brand; Gil [Moore, TRIUMPH drummer] owns that brand. So you're gonna get a little bit more of Gil's angle of it than Rik's. And that's fine — I'm cool with that — but in truth and in fairness, I think people need to know that. That's what you're gonna see — you're gonna see something that's been passed through those filters."