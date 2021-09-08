CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto’s Scaled-Down Slate Features Documentaries on Devastating Fires, a Prison Uprising and Kenny G

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s scaled-down Toronto Intl. Film Festival gets underway Sept. 9 with 14 non-fiction films in the lineup – a sizable reduction from the average of 22 in non-covid outings. Thom Powers, lead TIFF documentary programmer, winnowed down the list from 800 submissions, looking for films that “took him by...

m.imdb.com

Movies

‘Another World’ Review: Vincent Lindon Stars in a Portrait of Ice-Cold Contempt

2018’s “At War” burned hot with righteous fury as it followed a labor organizer protesting layoffs at his local plant. Fighting a campaign always doomed to fail and falling well short of his opponents’ financial munitions, Vincent Lindon’s working-class tribune found strength in his rage, kindling an inner flame that eventually consumed him whole. With “Another World,” director Stéphane Brizé has devised a companion piece of sorts, once again surrounding Lindon with a cast of (mostly) non-professionals and tracking a similar story from management’s perspective while raising its ire ever so high that the flames burn blue.
Theater & Dance

Toronto's Crow's Theatre to re-open its doors in September with a good looking slate

And, as the adage says, the theatre is taking the proverbial ‘bull by its horns’ and opening with appropriate Ontario health protocols in place. Located at 345 Carlaw Avenue (at Dundas Street East), it’s an eight show season at Crow’s this year and from the media release the slate begins in September with: “the world premiere of Zorana Sadiq’s MIXTAPE, directed by Crow’s Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham; the Toronto premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Crow’s Theatre Associate Artistic Director Rouvan Silogix; the Canadian premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s GLORIA, in association with ARC, directed by André Sills; and partnerships with Théâtre français de Toronto and Ross Petty Productions.”
Movies

Venice film festival shines light on the experiences of young women

Audrey Diwan’s Happening takes top prize; Jane Campion wins best director for The Power of the Dog. The film Happening, a sensitively told story about a young student who falls pregnant, won the Venice International Film Festival’s top prize at the end of a glamorous, socially distanced awards gala last night. Directed by Audrey Diwan, it is based on the book of the same name by Annie Ernaux and is set in the 1960s. “I feel heard! I did this movie with my belly, my heart, my guts, and my head,” Diwan, who is French, told the audience at the close of an evening that brought women’s experience to the foreground. The director invited the film’s 22-year old French-Romanian star, Anamaria Vartolomei, up on to the stage with her to collect the prize.
Music

TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Says Upcoming Documentary Will Feature 'A Little Bit More' Of GIL MOORE's Perspective Than His Own

TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett spoke to The Metal Voice about the first-ever feature documentary about the band's dramatic career, "Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine" (changed from the working title of "Triumph: Lay It On The Line"), which will receive its world premiere on Friday, September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Asked about what it was like to see the TRIUMPH story — "warts and all" — told in film form, Rik responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You say 'warts and all,' and I think it's the 'and all' that I would take issue with. First of all, Banger Films made it, and they've done this before — they've done it for IRON MAIDEN, they've done it for RUSH, they've done it for Alice Cooper and ZZ TOP. I mean, these guys, they're experienced. But they're telling their perspective of the story. They've done their research and then they decided, 'Well, this is the angle we're gonna take.' So that's the first lens you're getting. The other thing is it's not my story, because I was only a part of TRIUMPH. And, in fact, I don't actually own that brand; Gil [Moore, TRIUMPH drummer] owns that brand. So you're gonna get a little bit more of Gil's angle of it than Rik's. And that's fine — I'm cool with that — but in truth and in fairness, I think people need to know that. That's what you're gonna see — you're gonna see something that's been passed through those filters."
Danbury, CT

Netflix documentary features hockey's 'Bad Boys,' the Danbury Trashers

DANBURY — Now that he’s older, A.J. Galante realizes how “insane” it was for his dad to make him the head of a minor league hockey team at 17. “As I get older, I see a lot of 17-year-olds who come into my gym and, frankly, I wouldn’t put them in charge of my bathroom,” said Galante, who turned 35 in August and owns Champs Boxing Club in Danbury.
Movies

Russia’s Central Partnership Unveils Fall Slate at Toronto Film Festival (Exclusive)

Russian production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership has unveiled a slate of upcoming releases at the Toronto International Film Festival, which Variety can reveal exclusively. Among the films they’ll be introducing to foreign buyers are the latest blockbuster from Sergey Mokritskiy, whose 2015 WWII epic “Battle of Sevastopol” sold worldwide...
Movies
TheWrap

‘Attica’ Film Review: Documentary Sets the Record Straight, 50 Years After the Uprising

Time can be both one of the greatest gifts to uncovering the truth as well as one of its greatest hindrances. Fortunately for “Attica” — the latest from celebrated documentarian Stanley Nelson (“The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution,” “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”), making its world premiere at TIFF — the former is at play. Examining the notorious prison uprising 50 years ago, “Attica” does more than chronicle the events surrounding the events of September 1971: It also sets the record straight.
Boston, MA

Documenting this fall’s documentaries

The quality of documentaries shows no sign of waning in the coming months as theaters reopen and studios begin pushing their Oscar hopefuls. Maybe the Academy will find a best picture nominee among these upcoming nonfiction films which take us from rock ‘n’ roll royalty to the French Chef, from sports legends to pioneering civil rights activists.
Movies

Elle Driver hits Toronto with Saloum leading its film slate

As the 46th Toronto Film Festival opens today (running until 18 September), the Parisian international sales agent Elle Driver has every intention of capitalising on the various deal concluded in Venice, vis-a-vis Promises. [. +. ]. by France’s Thomas Kruithof (which opened the Orizzonti line-up on the Lido) and the...
Movies

‘Hold Your Fire’: Toronto Review

Stefan Forbes’ absorbing documentary explores a landmark crime in Brooklyn 1973. Hindsight is a wonderful thing in Hold Your Fire, Stefan Forbes’ meticulously assembled documentary which revisits a landmark crime in the Brooklyn of 1973. History is brought alive in the multiple, sometimes conflicting, testimonies of those caught in the crossfire. As tense as any thriller from that period, the involving human stories and lasting impact of the events makes for a gripping film with theatrical potential.
Public Health
Variety

Asian Slate Strong at Toronto but Region’s Films, Fests Continue Struggle Under COVID Concerns

When Cannes announced it was going ahead in July, and pulled off a successful festival complete with red carpet glitz, it seemed the global film community breathed a sigh of relief. “Before Cannes, many producers were not so sure about submitting their films to the festival. But when Cannes announced and it went ahead, then, suddenly, there was a new festivals-are-back feeling and we saw a surge of submissions,” says Giovanna Fulvi, Asia selector for the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. But if Toronto has been lucky enough to operate with a degree of normalcy — Canada reopens its borders to vaccinated...
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Michael McGowen Releases Trailer For Documentary On Lake Charles Hurricane Devastation

Just last week I was able to give out flowers to Michael McGowen on his stellar cane work as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He is now in the news for doing something that we need at this time. Michael just released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Coming Up From The Ashes". The trailer shows the devastation that Lake Charles endured from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as well as the freeze storm and flooding that we had a few months later. The documentary brings light to the fact that we are no longer discussed in the news and we also have not gotten the proper attention and relief that many of the families in SWLA need.
Movies

Venice film festival 2021 roundup – a formidably good year on the Lido

Big name directors at their best feature alongside daring visionaries from the farther realms of art cinema – but to whom will Bong Joon-ho’s jury award the Golden Lion?. Critics are allegedly very hard to please. There’s a joke told in the 19th-century drama Lost Illusions, which premiered in Venice this week. Two critics are in a boat when they see Jesus walking on the water. One says to the other: “Look at that – he can’t even swim.”
Movies

Penny Lane Tunes Up 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc at Toronto Festival

Penny Lane’s “Listening to Kenny G” is an insightful, thought provoking look at the easy-listening saxophonist’s successful career in music. Lane chronicles the saxophonist’s rise to fame while also, humorously, exploring the love and the intense hate his music incites. Film screens in the Toronto International Film Festival. How did...
Movies

Under-Seen Horror Gem The Guest Is Getting A 4K Release This October

Could the colors of the Halloween Dance get even more vivid? We're about to find out. UK company Second Fight Films is giving Adam Wingard's "The Guest" the 4K Ultra HD treatment! The stylistic 2014 thriller arrives October 25, just in time for Samhain. Helmed by the same writer-director duo...
Performing Arts

Coolidge Corner Theatre Celebrates Martin Scorsese With Monthlong Retrospective

It’s Martin Scorsese September at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. Last Friday’s late night screening of his nocturnal 1976 masterpiece “Taxi Driver” kicked off a monthlong retrospective originally scheduled for April of 2020. Eight more favorites are to follow from America’s greatest living filmmaker, with “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas” getting primetime evening slots as part of the Coolidge’s Big Screen Classics series and the other six unspooling after hours in the theater’s “Marty After Midnite” presentations, a time of day perhaps best suited for spending with the director's haunted night owls and antsy insomniacs. (All but “The King of Comedy” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be projected on 35mm film.)
Religion

‘Dug Dug’ Review: An Alcoholic Inspires a New Religion in Ritwik Pareek’s Intoxicating Religious Satire

Ritwik Pareek’s “Dug Dug” asks how a culture might pour its anxieties into a supernatural mystery, and it answers in raucous fashion. After a motorcycle accident leaves a man dead in Rajasthan, India, his impounded bike begins mysteriously reappearing at the scene. Locks and chains don’t help, and local villagers are drawn to this oddity — as are numerous grifters — resulting in the founding of a bizarre new religion. The film is moderately effective as social satire, though it most succeeds as a dizzying, intoxicating romp, bursting at the seams with vivid detail and musical energy, and a fair few flourishes borrowed from big Hollywood names.
Movies

US Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, ‘Malignant’ Misfires

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ruled the domestic box office again, collecting $35.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, “Shang-Chi” is holding up better than “Black Widow,” the comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. “Black Widow” opened simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while “Shang-Chi” is playing only in cinemas.

