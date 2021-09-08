CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olivia Munn is pregnant, expecting a baby with comedian John Mulaney

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are going to be parents. The former Saturday Night Live writer told late night host Seth Meyers on Tuesday that he began dating the actress this past spring, following a split from his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, last year. This will be the...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think Olivia Munn Is Pregnant After New Photos of Her Surface Online

Actress Olivia Munn has been the subject of controversy after rumors sparked she was dating comedian and recent divorcée, John Mulaney. Unfortunately for Olivia, the rumors have been flying now more than ever after photos of her out and about in Los Angeles sparked speculation that she is pregnant. Could there be any truth to the rumors? Is Olivia Munn pregnant? Here's everything we know.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Olivia Munn steps out in baggy sweats san boyfriend John Mulaney

Olivia Munn was snapped out in Los Angeles Thursday, sans comic John Mulaney, whom she’s most recently been linked to. Munn, 41, was seen in baggy tan sweats and a black crewneck sweatshirt as she strolled through a parking garage, phone in hand. She opted for a pair of bright...
CelebritiesPage Six

See the first photos of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s baby bump

New pregnancy photos of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence find the mother to be glowing, with her baby bump on full display. The actress wore floral overalls and a t-shirt as she hit the streets of Manhattan in a pair of jelly sandals, eventually sitting down for lunch with a friend at a downtown eatery.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Twitter Thinks John Mulaney Cheated On Estranged Wife With Olivia Munn: 'I'm Not Supporting This'

John Mulaney shared the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn in his recent interview when he confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mulaney appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday. During the interview, he explained that he went into rehab in September and got out after a month. Then he moved out from his shared home with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In the spring, he went to Los Angeles where he met and started dating Munn. But the timeline based on his recollection is "tenuous," Page Six reported.
MoviesShowbiz411

Family Ties: Mallory, Not Alex P. Keaton, Makes An Affecting, Emotional Film Starring Olivia Munn

Talk about timing. Olivia Munn is on everyone’s Twitter right thanks to her relationship and pregnancy with John Mulaney. I almost forgot why she was famous:. Munn is an actress, remember? Although I can’t say I’ve seen her do that much outside HBO’s “Newsroom.” But in Justine Bateman’s “Violet,” which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival today, she gives a rich, affecting performance as a female movie executive in Hollywood trying to negotiate her own personal traumas and the hell of making a career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

John Mulaney's nice-guy schtick was probably always doomed to lead to disappointment

The past year has been jarring for fans of Mulaney, who a year ago was "sober, happily married, happily childless." Mulaney, says Aja Romano, "is arguably one of a crop of celebrities and pop culture figures who gained popularity during a period of Obama-era liberal optimism — think Leslie Knope and Lin-Manuel Miranda. After getting his start in standup during the mid-aughts, Mulaney joined the writing team of Saturday Night Live, becoming a formidable comedy name whose relatable, down-to-earth jokes soon proliferated across social media. Gags like the one where he played Tom Jones 21 times on a diner jukebox won over audiences for their essential banality as much as for their hilarity. As barbed as Mulaney’s humor could often be, it was generally introspective rather than aimed outward — self-deprecating rather than toxic. Even his weirder material, such as his repertoire of absurdist comedy, was a normal, benign kind of nerdery, palatable whether it was being memed by quirky geeks on Tumblr or touted by the edgelords of Reddit. He was the quintessential well-meaning, mild-mannered, liberal comedian (one veiled anti-Trump joke about the death of Julius Caesar got him investigated by the Secret Service in 2020). Onstage and off, Mulaney spoke openly about his personal life — particularly how much he loved his now-estranged wife (Anna Marie) Tendler...The couple (and their beloved dog Petunia) were touted for their normal-people vibes; one notable example appeared in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which Tendler eviscerated Mulaney’s terrible rug-buying choices. They were cute, funny, domestic, and, again, relatable — and that relatability allowed Mulaney to cultivate and benefit from an assumed intimacy with his fandom, even as he held people in reserve. Ultimately, all of that former intimacy and openness has rebounded upon Mulaney this year — perhaps because little feels more relatable than the grief Tendler expressed when Mulaney, apparently after leaving her for (Olivia) Munn, filed for divorce. 'I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,' she told Page Six in May...Meanwhile, Mulaney, while dealing with drug addiction issues during an isolating pandemic, has also struggled to overcome the public’s emerging narrative of him as a wolf in sheep’s clothing...Granted, the newly established narrative of Mulaney as a hypocrite relies on a regressive, heteronormative version of domestic bliss — happily married, monogamous, with a dog — and that doesn’t always align with reality either, as many have been quick to point out...The problem, however, is that Mulaney himself cultivated this idealism and used it to promote his brand: He was a likable, happily married everyman, and that made him approachable and unlike the 'average' Hollywood celebrity. He performed this role so well, in fact, that it didn’t feel to the audience like a performance — and so they forgot that it was, and had been all along."
CelebritiesVox

John Mulaney was performing a role all along

Two very different celebrity baby surprises have recently played out on social media, in very different ways. In one corner, news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, confirming a rumor that some fans had suspected was true for weeks thanks to one viral TikTok by a user named Emily Schwartz. Schwartz’s close scrutiny of the color of Jenner’s fingernails had led her to speculate that Jenner was pregnant, and the revelation that she’d been correct was met with praise and triumph across the internet, while Jenner herself received celebration and well wishes.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Olivia Munn’s ‘love and support’ tweet to John Mulaney returns as a meme

Not long after it was announced that comedian John Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn were having a baby together, a past tweet from Munn has now become an instant meme. Back in December last year, Munn took to the social media platform to write that she was “sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney”, adding “you got this”.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Olivia Munn Is ‘Very Excited To Be A Mom’ As Relationship With John Mulaney Heats Up

This baby really brought John Mulaney and Olivia Munn together. The couple’s budding relationship has been the talk of the town, especially since the comedian confirmed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that they were expecting a little one together. He also confirmed they only started dating in the spring, so it’s been a very fast paced romance (suspiciously fast paced, some might even say).
CelebritiesElite Daily

An Old Olivia Munn Tweet About John Mulaney Is Now Twitter's Favorite Meme

Olivia Munn’s old tweet is becoming the best meme about manifesting. The celeb initially tweeted out some support to stand-up comedian John Mulaney back in December 2020, back when he was still married to Anna Marie Tendler. Flash forward to September 2021, and Munn and Mulaney are expecting a baby together. Because of the odd coincidence, fans on Twitter dug up the old tweet of Olivia Munn “sending so much love” to John Mulaney, and it’s officially the best meme of the moment.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Shares Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X has made a stunning announcement to the world, telling his fans that he's expecting a bundle of joy in a few weeks. After trolling Drake and remixing his cover artwork with a dozen pregnant men, Lil Nas X has announced that he's "expecting," revealing his due date in the caption.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart’s Rarely Seen Kids, Renee, 29, & Liam, 26, Pose For Selfie With Their Mom, Rachel Hunter

The ‘Maggie May’ singer’s ex-wife posted a sweet family photo of her with the kids, after not seeing each other for over a year. Reunited, and it feels so good! Rachel Hunter, 51, posted a selfie of herself with her two kids Renee, 29, and Liam, 26, on Instagram on Tuesday August 31. The model wrote that she hadn’t seen her son or daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Rod Stewart, 76, in over 18 months. The whole family looked incredibly happy to be able to spend time together and bond!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tori Spelling Divorcing Dean McDermott, According To Reports

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott headed for divorce? Plenty of tabloids are predicting the couple’s 15-year marriage is going to fall apart any day now. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. ‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling Divorcing Dean McDermott?. Back in May, Woman’s Day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy