CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lana Del Rey Announces Release Date For Her Album ‘Blue Banisters’ & Drops New Song “Arcadia”

Genius
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping a trio of singles earlier this summer, Lana Del Rey finally revealed a new release date for her upcoming album, Blue Banisters The project is set to drop on Friday, October 22, and she previewed it with the release of a new single, “Arcadia.”. Blue Banisters will be...

genius.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicHypebae

Drake Announces 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Release Date

Last week, Drake momentarily took over ESPN‘s SportsCenter program in the style of a broadcast hack. The Canadian rapper was seen holding a piece of cardboard with a handwritten message, “CLB September 3,” hinting at his Certified Lover Boy album release date. Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist has finally confirmed...
Video GamesVulture

Lana Del Rey Graduates From Video Games to ‘Arcadia’

You want more “Video Games,” you say? Well, Lana Del Rey is back with the whole arcade. Okay, not quite — the singer-songwriter’s latest single is actually about a city in California, as her songs tend to be these days. In the swaying piano ballad (produced by Drew Erickson in a turn from her recent work with Jack Antonoff), she compares her body to Los Angeles and sings of Hilton hotels and Land Rovers; it’s all paired with a video of Del Rey dancing in a living room with L.A. traffic and city lights projected onto her. The video takes a turn at the end, closing with a trappy, mariachi-like outro that’s not officially part of “Arcadia.” It could be from elsewhere on Blue Banisters, the album Del Rey has been teasing since April but delayed from its intended July 4 release. Now the album is set to come out October 22, featuring three singles Del Rey surprise-released in May. It follows her previous album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which was released only back in March. Just don’t ask us what happened to Rock Candy Sweet.
Musicuncrazed.com

Lady Gaga Announces Release Date For ‘Chromatica’ Remix Album

Lady Gaga has officially announced the release of her Chromatica remix album, which will be titled Dawn Of Chromatica. The new album will feature remix’s from a number of different artists covering fourteen of the original Chromatica’ tracks. Gaga announced the news in a post on her Instagram stating that...
Musichypebeast.com

Lana Del Rey Delivers New Single "Arcadia"

Lana Del Rey has dropped off her latest Blue Banisters single, “Arcadia.”. The new track arrives with a self-directed music video that’s reminiscent of her early “Video Games” days — a simple effort that sees Del Rey in a hotel room. Its ending features behind-the-scenes footage from the visual and clips of the artist driving around.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Lana Del Rey Finally Confirms 'Blue Bannisters' Release Details

Roughly five months after it was first announced, Lana Del Rey's latest studio album, Blue Bannisters, finally has a release date. The follow-up to March's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey's new record is set to arrive October 22. Featuring the previously released singles "Blue Bannisters," "Wildflower Wildfire" and "Text Book," the announcement arrives alongside the album's full tracklist and the music video for Del Rey's newest single "Arcadia."
EntertainmentNME

MAMAMOO announce release date of upcoming compilation album

South Korean quartet MAMAMOO will be releasing a greatest hits compilation album later this month, alongside two new tracks. On September 3, RBW Entertainment announced that the girl group would be dropping the compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ on September 15. The forthcoming project is named after their signature catchphrase, “I said, Mama-Mamamoo”, which they typically sing when introducing themselves.
CelebritiesNME

Lana Del Rey announces she’s deactivating all of her social media accounts

Lana Del Rey has announced that she plans on deactivating all of her social media accounts after this weekend. The singer-songwriter shared a video this morning (September 12) in which she revealed she was planning on stepping away from social media as some of the things she’s currently working on “require privacy and transparency”.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lana Del Rey announces she’s quitting all social media: ‘I’m going to keep my circle a little bit closer’

Lana Del Rey has announced that she will deactivate all her social media accounts after today (12 September).The singer-songwriter, real name Elizabeth Grant, gave fans the news in a video, saying the decision was made because other “jobs” she is involved in require “privacy and transparency”.“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts,” she said, in a video shared to Instagram this morning. “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.“I’m...
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Baby Keem’s Debut Album ‘The Melodic Blue’

Baby Keem made a big splash in 2019 with his DIE FOR MY B-TCH mixtape, and now the California rapper returns with the release of his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. The 16-track project includes features from Travis Scott and Don Toliver as well as three appearances from his cousin Kendrick Lamar.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Lana Del Rey quitting social media

Lana Del Rey is quitting social media. The 'Video Games' hitmaker announced in a video post that she'll be deactivating her Twitter and Instagram accounts after this weekend because she needs to focus on her "other jobs" which require "privacy and transparency". She explained in a final video post shared...
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Share Two New Songs

The Dodos have announced their new album Grizzly Peak, and released two songs alongside the announcement, “Annie” and “The Surface.” The new album will be their eighth studio album, due November 12 via Polyvinyl. According to BrooklynVegan, the album was written as guitarist/vocalist Meric Long began experiencing the early stages...

Comments / 0

Community Policy