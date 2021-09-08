CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to Screenshot on a Samsung S20

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article will explain step-by-step how to capture a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. At some point, you’ll want to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy S20, whether you want to record what you’re doing in an app, a game, or on your home screen. There are several ways to do this, and understanding the differences can be helpful. Smart capture, for example, allows you to capture a single page or display by scrolling down as you capture the image, as opposed to what’s just shown on the screen.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S20#Screenshots#Smartphone#The Edge Panel#Settings#The Voice Wake Up#Toggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to turn off ads on a Samsung phone

Knowing how to turn off ads on a Samsung phone is one sure-fire way to get rid of the advert pop-ups that can make using Samsung's stellar phones a pain. Unfortunately, there’s isn’t a guaranteed and straightforward way to stop the ads from appearing altogether. However, there are a few methods that will help manage the situation and reduce the number of pop-ups.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Add Stops on Google Maps

On Desktop: Google Maps site > blue arrow > enter a starting and ending destination > click the + icon to Add Destination (stops). On Mobile: Blue arrow icon > enter a starting and ending destination > tap the three dots in the top right corner > select Add Stop.
Personal FinanceAndroid Central

How to upload your vaccination card in Samsung Pay

Although Samsung removed the ability to use Samsung Pay with MST terminals, it's still arguably the best mobile payment service for Android. Not only is it a home for your credit and debit cards, but you can also store things like rewards cards right from some of the best Samsung phones. More recently, Samsung partnered with CommonHealth so that you can digitally store your vaccination card in Samsung Pay. Here's how you can get started.
NFLAndroid Headlines

How To Set Up Samsung Pay On Your Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 may not have Google Pay support just yet, but you can still set up Samsung Pay on it and you don’t need a Galaxy smartphone to use it. Which is a great feature to have if you like the watch but still want to make mobile payments without pulling out your phone. It’s easy enough to set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy Watch 4 so you can have the freedom to choose between paying with your phone or watch.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to measure body composition

Knowing how to use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to measure body composition means you can start taking advantage of your smartwatch's standout health feature. Bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA), a technology found on the best smart scales, uses a weak electric current to determine body composition. The body composition data gathered from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 includes body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI), muscle mass, bone mass, body water percentage and more.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix

Samsung's security patch scheduled for September has already begun rolling out, albeit a few days early, to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung is known for being the early bird when it comes to bringing monthly updates to its devices, and this one is no exception. As SamMobile reports, the...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to SIM unlock the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is probably the first foldable smartphone worth buying. Chances are if you’re reading this article, you already own the Galaxy Z Flip. Besides its incredible foldable AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone’s $999 sticker price is likely its most appealing feature since, up until now, foldable smartphones were exceedingly expensive.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Common Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 problems and how to fix them

Three generations in, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable smartphone Samsung (or anyone else) has ever produced. It improves on the durability of the Z Fold 2, offering IPX8 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus, and “sweeper” bristles inside the hinge to keep out dust and increase the phone’s longevity. It’s also an excellent all-around device, boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a versatile triple-lens rear camera system. On top of this, it does indeed fold out, making it great for multitasking and productivity, watching TV and media, and impressing your friends.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G lands on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in the UK earlier this month and now the handset is available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK. The device is available to buy on a range of contract with the carrier and prices for the handset start at £21 a month with a £19 up front cost.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

How much warranty does Samsung offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Earlier this month, Samsung Unpacked introduced us to the new generation of the Z Fold Series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It brings a reduced price tag and improvements to hardware, durability, and performance. So if you’ve wanted to experience the world of foldable phones, now might be a really good time to try the product. But if you’re worried about how it will hold up over time and want to know more about the security for the Z Fold 3, this article will help you understand how much warranty Samsung offers and what type of damage it will cover.
Electronicstechaeris.com

How to: Save battery on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been the buzz of technology news since its launch at Unpacked. While the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the flagship device, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is catching plenty of eyes. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. I even personally purchased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy