How to Screenshot on a Samsung S20

This article will explain step-by-step how to capture a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. At some point, you’ll want to take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy S20, whether you want to record what you’re doing in an app, a game, or on your home screen. There are several ways to do this, and understanding the differences can be helpful. Smart capture, for example, allows you to capture a single page or display by scrolling down as you capture the image, as opposed to what’s just shown on the screen.