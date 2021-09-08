CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt women’s basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

By Andrew Wilf
Vanderbilt Hustler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vanderbilt Commodores released their 2021-22 schedule Wednesday as seven-time national champion and first-year head coach Shea Ralph looks to bring her winning past to West End this season. Vanderbilt begins its season with 14 nonconference matchups, beginning on Nov. 9 when the Commodores host Gardner-Webb University. The Commodores’ nonconference schedule features the St. Thomas-based Paradise Jam tournament on Thanksgiving weekend, during which they will face off against last year’s second-ranked team, Arizona.

vanderbilthustler.com

Comments / 0

