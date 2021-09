GERING - A Gering man has been charged with indecent exposure after he revealed his genitals to a teen girl at the Gering Laundromat. According to court records, Adam Moreno, 47, has been charged with a class-two misdemeanor. He's accused of sitting with his genitals out outside the laundromat. The teen girl went outside and observed Moreno looking up and smiling at her. The mother called police.