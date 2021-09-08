Physics Abounds at Conference on Math and Art

The rain hasn’t totally shut off for us, but it’s starting to get dry. I know some of you have been on the drier side of things this season, so I’m not going to complain. We are starting to show stress on the gravel and sand ground and the clay knobs are really dying faster than one would expect. There is a lot of irrigation around our area and up until last week you didn’t see anything run hardly all year. Now they all seem to be running around the clock trying to keep up with heat. Soybeans on the poor ground and hill tops are dying and changing from green to white and gray looking. The corn on the more stress-type ground is starting to die off and show signs of harvest. There aren’t huge amounts of acres, just spots in fields that on a more normal year would have shown this already, but with the amount of rain we’ve received, it’s managed to keep up with the more productive ground and not show much variation this year.