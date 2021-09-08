Physics Abounds at Conference on Math and Art
Quasicrystals, the Markov-chain model, and topological surfaces were just a few of the physics concepts on display at the 2021 Bridges conference. George Hart has attended all but one of the 24 Bridges conferences, which are dedicated to math-inspired art. A friend invited the engineer to the first meeting in 1998 and “it was so much fun,” he says, that he has kept going back. Hart, who is also currently the president of the Bridges Organization, is not alone in his love of the meeting: “Most people who come to a Bridges conference keep coming back for the rest of their lives,” he says. “We are like a big family.”physics.aps.org
