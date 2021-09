New Mexico’s farmers and ranchers are excellent stewards of our state’s natural resources and have undertaken extensive water and soil conservation efforts on land that has been in their family often for generations. Many landowners have collaborated with the experts at the Natural Resources Conservation Service and have made significant gains in conservation goals. That’s why it was so disappointing, and out of the blue, that Gov. Lujan Grisham announced her recent executive order on protecting New Mexico’s lands, watersheds, wildlife and natural heritage without seeking input from the ag community.