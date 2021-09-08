William C. Spears

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

By Rullman-Hunger Funeral
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” C. Spears, 88, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born June 30, 1933, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, son of the late John Spears and Retta (Becraft) Spears. William is survived by his wife, Betty, his children Kenneth (Polly) Spears of Aurora, Indiana and Kelly (John) Ryan of Beavercreek, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan Emery and Drew Emery both of Dayton, Ohio, Brandon (Sarah) Spears of Dillsboro, Indiana; great-grandsons, Brayden Fugate and Colton Holman, both of Dayton, Ohio and great granddaughter Grace Spears of Aurora, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

