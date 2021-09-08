Boston Brass to bring ‘fun, boisterous’ musical experience to Sheridan

The aim of Boston Brass, according to Sheridan College, is to create a fun and boisterous atmosphere for their audiences. For 31 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Performing exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment captivating all ages, according to a Sheridan College release. The ensemble’s lively repertoire, touched with humor and personality, attempts to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere.