Sheridan, WY

SCLT Discovery Session: Paint the Mountains set for September 15

By Floyd Whiting
Sheridan Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sheridan Community Land Trust and The Paint Post will hold a Discovery Session titled Paint the Mountains. Cheyenne from The Paint Post will guide us through an exciting, engaging landscape painting session. Attendees will be able to experience the Bighorns’ breathtaking views and bring that view home to show off for years to come. SCLT suggests bringing along some friends to make a night out as SCLT and attendees go from the front door to the outdoors and paint the mountains.

