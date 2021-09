Oregon’s congressional Democrats recently announced federal funding to help Oregon prepare for a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami. The funds are being allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s FY2021 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program. Oregon will receive $388,463 to support the development of a comprehensive logistics and supply chain management plan in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. The grants are highly competitive. Oregon is one of 15 state and local governments to be selected among 22 eligible applications.