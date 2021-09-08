CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GGUSD Offers Suicide Prevention Webinar

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGGUSD parents, staff, and 7th through 12th grade students are invited to a Suicide Prevention Webinar on Thursday, September 16 at 9:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m., to learn about mental health trends, mental illness symptoms, and suicide prevention including the warning signs of suicide. Attendees will also receive important information about community-based mental health resources and services. The presentation will be provided by Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a community leader in suicide prevention since 1942. The webinar is part of GGUSD’s Choose Wellness Campaign to increase awareness and resources for mental health topics.

