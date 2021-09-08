CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements; staff will continue to monitor fishery from state boats during flounder season due to COVID-19

The commercial flounder season opens soon, and the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding gill net fishermen that one of the conditions for the Estuarine Gill Net Permit (EGNP) is to allow division staff to observe gill net operations. In response to risks associated with COVID-19, observations will occur...

