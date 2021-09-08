Division of Marine Fisheries reminds gill net fishermen of observer requirements; staff will continue to monitor fishery from state boats during flounder season due to COVID-19

Right whales are so named because they were the “right” whale to hunt. They’re known for being slow-moving, and they float on the surface after being killed. “It’s estimated that between 26,000 and 37,000 animals were taken in only a handful of decades,” said Jessica Crance, a Research Biologist at the Marine Mammal Lab at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center. “And then they became the target of illegal Soviet whaling in the 1960s. And that decimated what was left of the population and brought them down to what we think are their current numbers.”