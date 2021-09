As cities around the world continue to urbanize, there is a greater need to expand and optimize existing spaces. Cities have accelerated looking into how underutilized rooftop spaces might contribute to climate action, food production, and other purposes. Sustainable roofs, such as those with greenery and photovoltaic panels, can contribute to the roadmap for reducing the carbon footprint of cities but while studies have been done to gauge their potential, few track the actual performance of cities.