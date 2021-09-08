Scottsdale is the Pick of the Patch this Autumn

Autumn days are up ahead and while it’s not unusual for things to start cooling off in many cities around the country, Scottsdale's temperatures are soon to hit the epitome of a perfect day. With highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s, travelers can escape to the Sonoran Desert this fall to enjoy luxe casitas, outdoor adventures, and an extension of summer. No puffer jackets, umbrellas or heavy boots needed here!