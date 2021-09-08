Mill & Overlay Project Update

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City of Norfolk issued a contract to Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln on June 7, 2021 to complete a mill and overlay project on a number of our city streets. Construction will start on Monday, September 20th and is expected to take approximately 4 weeks to complete. The City is working with the contractor to develop a detailed schedule for the work. Next week, City staff will be delivering more detailed information to businesses and residents along each of the overlay areas as the project unfolds.

