Mill & Overlay Project Update

Funding for new Street Department garage/shop part of September 7 public hearing ... A new combination building to be utilized by the City of Waukon Street Department and Park & Recreation Department is one of the projects planned for the next several years within Waukon, according to an update provided by City of Waukon Manager Gary Boden. In addition to its lack of storage space that forces the rental of storage area for the Street Department, the current garage/shop area (pictured above) is also experiencing some foundational and structural deficiencies that have prompted City officials to consider a new building that will serve both the Street Department’s needs and also storage needs for the Park & Recreation Department, with partial funding of the new structure to come from a $2.5 million general obligation bond issue that will seek public input during a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, September 7 at the next regular Waukon City Council meeting. Only $400,000 of that bond issue would be designated for partial funding of the new building project, with the remaining $2.1 million funding street improvement projects. Standard photo by Joe Moses.