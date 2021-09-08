Five Criminal Migrants Arrested After Illegally Entering U.S.
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents continue arresting migrants with severe criminal history and or gang affiliation. Saturday afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended three subjects after they illegally entered the United States near Palmview, Texas. Among them, a Mexican national, was identified as a registered sex offender. The 40-year-old migrant was arrested in 2006 for aggravated assault and battery with a weapon in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.www.cbp.gov
