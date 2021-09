POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A Pottsville man has died after a collision with a police vehicle. The crash occurred just before 1 AM on Sunday, Sept. 12th. Joseph Potter, 31, was traveling on his bike when he collided with the front end of the Ford Police Interceptor at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Laurel Blvd.