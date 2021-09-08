CBP, Law Enforcement partners Seize 566 Pounds of Cocaine, Arrest 5 Smugglers and Apprehend 25 Undocumented Migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic during Labor Day Weekend

EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest 10 individuals, seize two vehicles, and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. Yesterday afternoon, as Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of seven migrants south of Weslaco, Texas, they observed a suspicious vehicle driving in the area. Agents initiated a traffic stop on a grey sedan, however the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end when the driver collided with a tractor trailer and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing into a neighborhood. Pursuing agents apprehended the driver, a male Mexican national, who is illegally present in the United States. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Progreso Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived to assist.