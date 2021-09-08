CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

CBP, Law Enforcement partners Seize 566 Pounds of Cocaine, Arrest 5 Smugglers and Apprehend 25 Undocumented Migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic during Labor Day Weekend

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGUADILLA, Puerto Rico –U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents, collaborated with other law enforcement partners to seize 566 pounds (257 Kilos) of cocaine and arrest the 5 smugglers, as well as apprehending 14 migrants from Haiti and 11 migrants from the Dominican Republic, during three separate events in Mayaguez, Cabo Rojo and Carolina, during this past Labor Day weekend.

