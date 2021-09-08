CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Border Patrol Interdicts Two Human Smuggling Events in the Rio Grande Valley

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest 10 individuals, seize two vehicles, and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine. Yesterday afternoon, as Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of seven migrants south of Weslaco, Texas, they observed a suspicious vehicle driving in the area. Agents initiated a traffic stop on a grey sedan, however the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end when the driver collided with a tractor trailer and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing into a neighborhood. Pursuing agents apprehended the driver, a male Mexican national, who is illegally present in the United States. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Progreso Police Department, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived to assist.

