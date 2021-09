500 students will receive free backpack and school supplies while supplies last. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has partnered with The Salvation Army, Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club and the United Way of Greater Niagara to host its annual back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the shopping center, located at 1900 Military Road, Niagara Falls. The event aims to help local families gear up for the new school year and features a backpack and school supplies giveaway to the first 500 students, while supplies last.