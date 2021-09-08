CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where The Heart Leads Physical PS4 Versions Hits NA Retail Next Week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere the Heart Leads is an upcoming time-traveling adventure made by AAA industry veterans. WIth physical versions for PS4 coming this September 14th. Where the Heart Leads follows Whit Anderson who can redo moments of his life. With the experience past memories, awkward moments, first live, and joyful situations but alter them in ways you see fit. With dozens of outcomes, the player can experiment with.

