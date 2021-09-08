Where The Heart Leads Physical PS4 Versions Hits NA Retail Next Week

Fling to the Finish is a team platform racing game hybrid designed by SplitSide Games and published by Daedalic Entertainment Franchise. It is currently in early access but already has many of the core intended features. While the main events are designed for up to 16-players in mind, the game’s campaign can be experienced solo. In an unnamed cartoon world (implied to be of alien origin), various animals including bees, worms, and penguins are competing to make it to the end of a tricky obstacle course. However, no one is allowed to journey solo and all teammates are tethered to each other.