Life is Strange has a profound history of delivering emotionally charged tales thanks to well-written characters and deeply personal stories. Whether it was Max reconnecting with her childhood friend Chloe, Chloe learning to find happiness again with Rachel Amber, or Sean trying to keep his brother Daniel safe. Each story offered challenging decisions focused on personal connections and Life is Strange True Colors does not disappoint. In fact, it improves on many of the previous game's shortcomings by adjusting the pacing with less padding. The narrative does have some major predictable moments during the finale relies heavily on plot armor. Despite this Life is Strange: True Colors delivers an excellently crafted adventure and the best installment in the franchise.