If you were a fan of independent cinema in the early 2010s, chances are you’d know the name Annapurna Pictures. Founded in 2011, the studio burst onto the scene with Oscar-nominated and winning films like The Master, Her, and Zero Dark Thirty, among many others. Working with a wide variety of some of the best creators out there, the studio quickly made a name for itself. Nearly five years after its founding, they would look to expand their catalog to games. In 2016 they would go on to open Annapurna Interactive. In the game industry, Annapurna would act as a publisher for other creator’s work.