VOC and Chamber donate backpacks

CHICOPEE – On Aug. 24, the Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) and Chicopee Chamber distributed backpacks for Chicopee students ahead of the upcoming school year at the VOC Famer’s Market. Key backers, including Zach Grzelak of Grzelak & Grezlak and Corey Briere, owner of Complete IT Solutions, teamed with the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce to provide new backpacks filled with school supplies. The VOC staff members worked throughout the day to hand out backpacks and run the farmer’s market for the local community. “We are overwhelmed by the donations and participation,” said VOC Manager Milagros Claudio.