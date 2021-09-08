CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate C-U Bike Month on September 14th

By Julie McClure
Cover picture for the articleSeptember is C-U Bike Month, and Tuesday, September 14th you can recognize it in a couple of ways. First, you can bike to work that day. If you pre-register here, you can stop by one of 17 different Bike to Work Day stations across C-U to get and snack and a free t-shirt. Stations will be open from 7 to 10 a.m.

