Looking for a jam-packed night of jams? The KEOS 89.1 FM Lone Star Music Series and the Grand Stafford Theater are bringing just that to Bryan on Friday, Sep. 3!. What could be better than a free concert at one of the best music venues in town? If you’ve never been to The Grand Stafford in Downtown Bryan, you’re in for a treat, especially with this line up, featuring Grammy nominated John Fullbright and special guests Chubby Knuckle Choir, Dale & Waylon, Bright Knight, and Britt Lloyd. The doors open at 5 p.m. so either get in line early so you don’t miss out or go ahead and purchase tickets so you’re guaranteed a spot.