Colby, KS

Luella Jane Duffey

By The Western Times
thewesterntimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuella Jane (Kriegh) Duffey, 83, of Colby, passed from this life on September 1, 2021. Lue was born September 26, 1937, in Park, KS, the eighth of fourteen children, to Edgar and Edith (Cook) Kriegh. When Lue was two years of age, her family moved to Wallace, KS where she grew up in the native stone house originally built as the Superintendent’s Office for the Union Pacific Railroad. Lue graduated in 1956 from Wallace County High School, in Sharon Springs, KS. After graduation, she moved to Sharon Springs where she met her future husband, Harold Leon Duffey. Harold and Lue were married October 11, 1957 and she began life as a wife and farmer. They relocated to Rexford, KS and later purchased their farm near Menlo, KS where they farmed and raised livestock. Four children were born to Harold and Lue’s union. Lue continued farming after Harold’s passing, March 11, 2004. In 2012, she sold her farm and moved to Colby.

