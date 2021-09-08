Michael Lynn Pipkin

Michael Lynn “Mike” Pipkin, 73, was born February 26, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois and died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at his home in Sharon Springs, Kansas. Mike and his sister Jody were adopted by two wonderful parents, Robert and Mary (Pepperdine) Pipkin. Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 where he repaired Huey and Chinook helicopters. He then served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1975-1976. Mike married Mary Carlson and together they had two sons, Robert and Ross. Later they divorced and Mike married Norma Reichert in 1987. After Mike’s service in the military as a helicopter mechanic, he received a degree from Fort Hays State University in Psychology and worked in several Human Resource jobs. He spent 11 years with the City of Hays as the sexton of Mt. Allen Cemetery. Mike then spent the next 24 years as the caretaker of the Reichert Farm. Recently, he was a substitute teacher in the LaCrosse School District and also Wallace County Schools. He was loved by all students and served as a big brother, mentor, and tutor to countless children as he embraced his true gift of piano and a lovely voice. His passions were music, motorcycles, and helping anyone in need. Mike loved his sons and could not wait to ride motorcycles, fish, attend Ross’s theater shows, or simply hang out with them. Mike’s everyday goal was to go to heaven and take as many people with him as possible. We know that God is playing him a song on heaven’s baby grand piano.